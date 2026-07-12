Yang Joon-hyuk's Secret Plan to Open a 660-Square-Meter Seafood Pojangmacha Exposed to His Wife... Park Hyun-sun: "Why Do You Go and Do Things Like That?" ('Boss in the Mirror')

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Yang Joon-hyuk, a former baseball player turned broadcaster, was left sweating after his secret plan to open a 660-square-meter seafood pojangmacha was exposed on the spot.

In the KBS 2TV program 'Boss in the Mirror,' which aired on the 12th, Yang Joon-hyuk was shown developing a new menu aimed at MZ generation customers with help from Jo Seo-hyeong, known as a "business genius."

As Yang Joon-hyuk's wife visited the shop for a tasting that day, Jo Seo-hyeong brought up his seafood pojangmacha plan, saying, "Did you hear that he's opening a street stall?"

Park Hyun-sun was stunned and said, "This is the first I've heard of it." Yang Joon-hyuk then avoided eye contact and quickly tried to explain, saying, "She doesn't really know about it," and, "I was going to tell her after everything was sorted out." Her concern only grew, as he had previously tried and failed in several businesses, including a steakhouse, a soybean noodle shop, and a sports pub.

To make matters worse, when another revelation came out that the shop was supposedly set to open in September, Park Hyun-sun's eyes widened. Her anger peaked when Jo Seo-hyeong added, "They say it's 660 square meters."

Grinding her teeth and holding back her anger, Park Hyun-sun asked her husband, "Are you really starting a business?" Yang Joon-hyuk replied in a tiny voice, "I guess so?" which only poured more fuel on her fury. In the end, she could not hold it in any longer and lashed out at her 57-year-old husband, saying, "Why do you go and do things like that!"

Fortunately, the mood later changed. After tasting the new dishes developed for MZ customers and hearing Jo Seo-hyeong's business tips, Park Hyun-sun gave her approval, saying, "I was taken aback by the seafood pojangmacha idea, but after trying the food, I thought it might actually be worth a shot."

anjee85@sportschosun.com