Im Rara Nearly Watched Her 9-Month-Old Daughter Fall Through a Bed Gap, Then Lashed Out at Her Careless Husband Son Min-soo

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Im Rara and Son Min-soo breathed a sigh of relief after their daughter nearly fell through a gap in the bed.

On the 12th, a video titled "The twin sons suddenly jumped up while sleeping! Their growth speed is insane" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Enjoy Couple.

In the video, Im Rara and Son Min-soo were moved when their son managed to stand on his own for the first time by holding onto the bed after several attempts. Smiling brightly, the parents hugged Kang Yi tightly, and Im Rara asked for an encore, saying, "Let's try one more time." However, he failed again. It was a fleeting first solo stand, but it became an unforgettable moment for the parents.

But the joy did not last long. While the parents were focused on Kang Yi, their daughter Dani, who was alone, lost her balance and nearly slipped through the open gap in the bed. Im Rara spotted it and immediately lunged forward to catch her daughter, preventing an accident.

"Oh, that startled me," Im Rara said, still shaken. After catching her breath, she lashed out at her husband Son Min-soo, who had failed to keep a proper eye on the child. Son Min-soo, equally shocked, blocked the gap with a cushion and then calmed himself down.

Im Rara held her daughter close and comforted her, saying, "The children are so much bigger now that it's time to block off the entire bed."

With the children's rapid growth and unpredictable movements, the parents could not let their guard down for even a moment. Fortunately, Im Rara's quick response prevented a serious accident, and the frightening situation ended safely.

Meanwhile, Im Rara and Son Min-soo married in 2023. They conceived twins through IVF and gave birth last October. The couple is currently sharing their daily life as parents of twins through YouTube and KBS2's "Superman Is Back."

anjee85@sportschosun.com