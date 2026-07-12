"'11kg Weight Loss' Shin Bong-sun, Just How Much Prettier Has She Become..." Even a Trial for "Comedian's Dereliction of Duty"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Shin Bong-sun made a long-awaited return to her former home for the "crime of becoming prettier.

" On the 12th, Shin Bong-sun reunited with the KBS 2TV 'Gag Concert' family after a long time, saying, "It's been a while since I've been to Gag Concert. I was called in for the 'crime of becoming prettier,' but actually, I'm innocent!!" Shin Bong-sun will appear as the defendant in the 'Public Trial' segment of KBS2's 'Gag Concert,' which airs this afternoon.

On this day, Shin Bong-sun drew attention with a style matching a figure-hugging thin short-sleeved T-shirt with a short miniskirt and leather boots. Park Joon-hyung pulled out a past photo of Shin Bong-sun and declared, "I will begin the trial for Shin Bong-sun's 'crime of becoming prettier.

'" While Shin Bong-sun was flustered by the appearance of the old photo, Prosecutor Park Sung-ho argued, "This is a dereliction of duty as a comedian. " In response, Lawyer Park Young-jin stated, "Shin Bong-sun is a former member of the girl group Celeb Five," adding that even with a fairy concept.

She defends herself by claiming she was active. Recently, Shin Bong-sun garnered attention for her significantly slimmer appearance and "bone-thin" figure after losing 11kg.

Shin Bong-sun, who is currently working as a model for a diet supplement, candidly confessed, "People often ask me, 'Did you really lose weight by taking that product?'" She added, "I did exercise, but I have a body type that gains weight easily, and I also enjoy drinking and eating a lot.

Despite that, I actually succeeded in losing weight.

" shyun@sportschosun.com