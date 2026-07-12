KT Launches Information Security Advisory Committee to Proactively Respond to Cyber Threats

KT Corporation announced on the 12th that it has launched an Information Security Advisory Committee. The committee is an external panel of experts created to strengthen information security governance. It aims to proactively address concerns over cyber threats amid the accelerating digital transformation centered on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cloud.

According to KT Corporation, the committee is made up of top domestic experts covering policy and institutions, technology and security, industry and services, and AI and Zero Trust. Its inaugural advisers include Park Choon-sik, director of the Korea Zero Trust Security Association; Jeong Eun-su, professor in the Department of Digital Security at Cheongju University; Kwak Jin, professor in the Department of Cybersecurity at Ajou University; Yoon Myeong-geun, professor in the School of Artificial Intelligence at Kookmin University; Kim Hong-sun, adviser at Kim & Chang; Park Cheol-jun, professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Kyung Hee University; and Choi Gwang-hee, adviser at Shin & Kim LLC.

The committee is expected to advise KT on establishing and strengthening its mid- to long-term information security strategy. Its agenda includes response strategies for future security threats such as AI-based attacks and misuse of generative AI, policies for introducing and using AI security technologies, building a Zero Trust-based security system and upgrading authentication, access control and monitoring systems, strengthening defenses against advanced cyberattacks such as APT and ransomware, measures to prevent breaches and stop repeat incidents, reviews of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection and global compliance, and expanding cooperation among industry, academia and government to build a stronger security ecosystem. Before launching the committee, KT also set up a separate privacy advisory committee in the first half of the year to focus on personal data protection, underscoring its efforts to strengthen expertise in information security and cybersecurity.

KT CEO Park Yoon-young said, "In the AX era, information security goes beyond technology and represents the most basic promise a company makes to its customers." He added, "We will complete a proactive prevention system based on Zero Trust and make KT the safest and most trusted AX Platform Company in South Korea."

Kim Se-hyung, Sportschosun