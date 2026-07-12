T'way Air Launches July Discount Promotion for Departures from Regional Airports

T'way Air is running its local neighborhood discount promotion through July 23 to help boost regional airports.

According to T'way Air on the 12th, the promotion was designed to offer benefits to travelers planning trips from Busan, Daegu, Cheongju, Jeju and Gwangju during the summer vacation season. Customers can join through the airline's official website and mobile app or web platform. The offer applies to domestic and international routes departing from Busan, Daegu, Cheongju, Jeju and Gwangju, and the travel period runs through Dec. 31, with some blackout dates excluded.

When booking, customers can download discount coupons from the event page. The coupons can be used for domestic flights of 150,000 won or more and international flights of 300,000 won or more. They are available on a wide range of routes, including domestic services, Japan, Southeast Asia, Greater China and Central Asia.

On its official website, T'way Air is also running a range of other promotions, including the Travel Festa campaign, partner discounts with Sono Hotels & Resorts, and joint promotions for European rail travel, Singapore and Taichung, Taiwan. The airline recently changed its corporate name to Trinity Airways at a shareholders' meeting, and operations under the new name will begin after approval from domestic and overseas authorities is completed.

A T'way Air official said, "We will continue working to expand travel options for local customers and provide more convenient air services."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com