Lee So-ra on the Real Ex-Boyfriend Behind the Lyrics of "The Wind Blows"... "It Was Really Hard to Forget"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Lee So-ra, 57, opened up about the real breakup memories behind her signature song "The Wind Blows," sharing her heavy emotions.

tvN's variety show "You Quiz on the Block" released a preview clip on its official channel on the 12th for the episode set to air on the 15th.

When Yoo Jae-suk asked, "I heard you always released a new album after a breakup," Lee So-ra calmly replied, "That's right. Back then, it was a time when I could talk about real stories."

She added, "Each album from that time contains those feelings exactly as they were. Even when I listen again to the love songs I sang before, I feel so sad. I still do," admitting that all of her music came from real experiences.

After hearing that, Yoo Jae-suk said, "Fans say Lee So-ra writes songs by tearing out her heart," and Lee So-ra laughed and nodded, saying, "I think that makes sense."

The two then had a deeper conversation while discussing Lee So-ra's signature song, "The Wind Blows."

When Yoo Jae-suk mentioned the song, Lee So-ra asked back, "Do you like that song?" She then said, "I find it sad. There is a lyric that says, 'You are not me, memories are written differently,' and that part always..." before trailing off.

After collecting herself for a moment, she said, "Even in a relationship with someone you love, your hearts are not the same. As time passes, even the same memories are remembered differently by each person." She added, "I sing while looking at the lyrics. Then that time comes back much more vividly."

She went on to recall a former boyfriend, saying, "That boyfriend back then was really..." When Yoo Jae-suk joked, "At this rate, you might even say his name," Lee So-ra honestly admitted, "It was really so hard to forget," drawing attention.

Meanwhile, Lee So-ra released her new song "I'll Forget Your Face" on the 7th, her first in seven years.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com