Jeon In-hwa Reveals Her Son from Superband... Heartwarming Visuals That Resemble Yoo Dong-geun

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Jeon In-hwa shared a warm glimpse of her daily life with her son Ji-sang, who appeared on Superband.

On the 12th, Jeon In-hwa posted several photos on her Instagram Story along with the caption, "My two beloved sons."

The photos showed her son Ji-sang spending time with their pet dogs. Wearing a black cap and casual clothes, he visited a veterinary clinic, sat in a chair, and reached out his hand toward one of the dogs, sharing a tender moment. By calling both her son and the dogs her "two sons," Jeon In-hwa expressed her deep affection for them.

In another photo, Ji-sang wore a white shirt and black pants while enjoying a nighttime walk with two dogs. His bright smile as he petted one of them, along with his tall frame and sharp features that resemble those of his actor parents, drew attention.

Ji-sang's real name is Yu Ji-sang. He is the son of actors Yoo Dong-geun and Jeon In-hwa, and appeared as a vocal contestant on JTBC's band audition program Superband in 2019.

At the time, Ji-sang competed under the name "Ji-sang" rather than his real name, hoping to be judged on his musical ability rather than his parents' fame. Jeon In-hwa's side also said it had not known in advance about his appearance and learned of it through reports, which drew public attention.

Ji-sang advanced to the fourth round of the main competition on Superband. Kim Jong-wan of the band Nell, who took part as a producer, praised him as the contestant who improved the fastest, recognizing his potential as a vocalist. After the show ended, he signed an exclusive contract with Mystic Story, then led by chief producer Yoon Jong-shin, and prepared for activities in various fields, including singing and acting.

Since then, Jeon In-hwa has continued to share updates about her son through broadcasts. Last year on KBS 2TV's New Release Pyeonstorang, she said, "My son went out and lived on his own for about four years before coming back," revealing that they were living together again after his independent life. Ji-sang is reported to have ended his exclusive contract with Mystic Story in February 2024.

Meanwhile, Jeon In-hwa married actor Yoo Dong-geun in 1989, and the couple has one son and one daughter.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com