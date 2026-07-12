Mirage Fires Back at Pungja's Mention of 'Menstrual Cramps'... 'Transgender People Don't Have Periods'

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Mirage fired a sharp retort at transgender broadcaster Pungja's joke.

A video titled "Pungjagiru's 10,000-Calorie Pig Party: Mirage's Blunt and Failed Dating Advice" was recently uploaded to the Pungja TV YouTube channel.

While having a meal with Pungja, Mirage noticed her looking full and said, "It's strange to see you like this. What's with that reaction?" When Pungja replied, "Menstrual cramps," Mirage shot back, "I thought transgender people don't have periods." Pungja burst out laughing and spat out the makgeolli she was drinking.

Mirage said, "Transgender people might misunderstand, so we need to explain it properly," and Pungja laughed, saying, "I made a joke and got it back tenfold."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com