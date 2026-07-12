Bae Da-hae, Going Through IVF, Moves in With Her 100-Year-Old Great-Grandfather-in-Law... "I Prepare a Longevity Diet Myself"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Singer and musical actress Bae Da-hae, who is undergoing IVF treatment, shared an update on her life with her 100-year-old great-grandfather-in-law.

On the 12th, a video titled "A 100-Year-Old Great-Grandfather-in-Law's Longevity Diet | Three People, Two Families Under One Roof, Adjustment Story | Secret Date" was uploaded to Bae Da-hae's YouTube channel.

Bae Da-hae prepared breakfast for her great-grandfather-in-law as soon as she woke up. "The helper does not come about three times a week. Since she is not here today, I'm making breakfast," she said as she made fruit juice. She also prepared sweet potatoes, eggs, cheese, lettuce, yogurt, and a small amount of fruit.

Bae Da-hae placed the breakfast she had prepared on her great-grandfather-in-law's personal table and also set out the newspaper he subscribes to. For his lunch, she prepared a small portion of rice cakes. While showing his meals, Bae Da-hae called it his "secret to longevity."

She then said, "I read the comments carefully from people asking whether it is too hard. I am grateful for the support and empathy. It comforted me a lot. My husband is constantly worried that I may be struggling. He tries to take care of even the smallest things, and I worry that he may get exhausted." She expressed her affection and concern.

Meanwhile, Bae Da-hae married singer Lee Jang-won in 2021 and recently drew attention after revealing that she had moved in with her 100-year-old great-grandfather-in-law. She has also spoken about the difficulties of IVF treatment, saying, "My body feels so heavy and I am exhausted."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com