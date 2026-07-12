"Twin Baos' Domestic Travel" Everland and Korea Tourism Organization Sign MOU for Joint "Korea Travel & Tourism Guide" Campaign

Everland's Twin Baos will run a domestic travel-themed campaign through the end of this year. The Twin Baos refer to Ruibao and Huibao, members of Everland's panda family who have been loved by people across the country.

According to the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) on the 12th, Everland and KTO signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the 9th at KTO's headquarters in Wonju, Gangwon Province, for a joint campaign titled "Ruibao and Huibao's Korea Travel & Tourism Guide." The signing ceremony was attended by Kim Young-mi, head of KTO's Tourism AI Innovation Division, and Lee Chae-sung, head of Everland's resort business division and vice president, among others.

"Korea Travel & Tourism Guide" is a flagship domestic travel information platform operated by KTO. Based on the agreement, the two companies will carry out the campaign around a story in which panda Ruibao and Huibao travel across the country and create precious memories before heading to China before they turn 4.

The country will be divided into six regions, and one destination will be selected each month. Local attractions, festivals and specialties will be woven into the twin pandas' travel story and released as limited-edition merchandise. The campaign is also designed to encourage visitors to experience the joys of traveling around Korea firsthand through programs such as the Digital Tourist Resident Card and the Half-Price Travel Program.

In particular, a stamp rally event will connect major tourism hubs in all six regions so panda fans can enjoy each area's attractions in a variety of ways while following the campaign story. Collaborative merchandise reflecting local characteristics will also be unveiled in stages.

The "Ruibao and Huibao's Korea Travel & Tourism Guide" campaign will expand through major regions nationwide, starting with Jeolla Province and continuing to Chungcheong Province, Jeju Island, Gyeongsang Province, Gangwon Province, and the Seoul and Gyeonggi Province area through cooperation with KTO. Panda keepers Kang Cheol-won, Song Young-kwan and Oh Seung-hee will also take part as regional ambassadors, helping introduce the country's diverse appeal.

Kim Young-mi, head of KTO's Tourism AI Innovation Division, said, "This is a great opportunity to widely promote the hidden charms of domestic regional tourism through Ruibao and Huibao, who are loved by the public." She added, "We will carry out multifaceted promotions so that more people can join the campaign and travel across Korea through the Korea Travel & Tourism Guide."

Kim Se-hyung, Sportschosun