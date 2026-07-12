LG Uplus to Attend ITU-T SG13 Meeting, Pushes International Standardization of Secure Communication Quality Management

◇ LG Uplus employees discuss next-generation secure communication quality management technology.

LG Uplus is pushing for the international standardization of next-generation secure communication quality management technology. ITU-T is an international body that sets global standards for telecommunications technology. SG13 is a group that studies future networks and service quality, and approved projects are developed into international standards through consultations among member countries and member companies.

According to LG Uplus on the 12th, the company recently attended an ITU-T SG13 meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, and proposed a development direction for next-generation secure communication quality management technology co-developed with IoT Communication Tech. The technology, which was adopted as an international standardization project in February, is designed to systematically manage service quality in communication environments where next-generation security and encryption technologies such as post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and quantum key distribution (QKD) are applied. PQC and QKD are core technologies for implementing next-generation secure communications. However, applying these technologies to communication networks can increase latency because encryption, decryption, and key generation, distribution, and management processes are added, making it important to maintain the quality level of existing communication services.

LG Uplus proposed latency-related quality management standards that can maintain the level of existing communication services even in encrypted communication environments. For latency-sensitive services such as voice calls, the company suggested a target latency of about 0.15 seconds, or 150 milliseconds, a level users would not find inconvenient. It also proposed a way to manage both transmission delays occurring within a single network and delays caused by encryption processing.

Kim Jongcheol, head of wired technology at LG Uplus, said, "Through the development of international standards, we will strengthen our technological competitiveness in the global telecommunications market."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com