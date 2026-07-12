'Living in the U.S. for 7 Years' Son Tae-young Can Now Make Restaurant Reservations in English... "I’m No Longer Embarrassed"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Actress Son Tae-young, who is living in the United States, shared an update on how she has gained confidence in speaking English.

On the 12th, a video titled "Son Tae-young's beloved Chelsea in New York vlog" was uploaded to Son Tae-young's YouTube channel.

Son Tae-young met up with an acquaintance in New York and went looking for a popular restaurant. The acquaintance was surprised and said, "You’ve improved so much in English since I first saw you. Now you even come in, order, and make reservations yourself," and Son Tae-young nodded, saying, "I do now."

The acquaintance added, "That wasn’t possible before. Your English has improved without you even realizing it," and Son Tae-young pointed out, "That’s not it. I’ve just stopped feeling embarrassed."

Last June, Son Tae-young had spoken about the difficulties of not being able to speak English well. When her acquaintance, an English teacher, emphasized, "English is really not easy, and you don’t improve quickly. But you have to keep using it," she replied, "I need to use it often, but there are so many Korean people in the community here in New Jersey that I can get by without using it. It would be good to practice, but the problem is that I don’t improve because I end up not using English."

Meanwhile, Son Tae-young married actor Kwon Sang-woo in 2008 and has one son and one daughter. She has lived in New Jersey since 2019 for her children's education.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com