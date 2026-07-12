NewJeans Keeps Breaking Records Even While on Hiatus... Every Track Sets a New '100 Million Streams' Milestone

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] NewJeans has set another milestone in the global music market despite its hiatus. By pushing every track from all of its albums released on Spotify into the 100-million-stream club, the group has once again proven its powerful streaming appeal. Recent sightings of the members in the United States have also fueled speculation that a comeback is being prepared.

According to Spotify on the 12th, "Right Now," a track from NewJeans' Japanese debut single, had accumulated 100,054,018 streams as of the 10th. With that, NewJeans now has 16 songs that have surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify.

This record is especially meaningful. Every track included on its first and second mini albums, first single album, and two double singles has now surpassed 100 million streams. The group's total Spotify streams for all songs released so far have also exceeded 7.8 billion.

Released in June last year, "Right Now" blends drum and bass rhythms with bright vocals. At the time of its release, it ranked near the top of major domestic music charts alongside the title track "Supernatural." It also entered Billboard's Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts, underscoring its worldwide popularity.

The music video also drew attention for its distinctive direction, combining the pop-art sensibility of Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami with the style of the American animated series The Powerpuff Girls.

NewJeans' signature hits "Ditto" and "OMG" have each surpassed 900 million streams, while "Super Shy" has topped 800 million and "Hype Boy" has exceeded 700 million. "New Jeans" and "Attention" have each surpassed 500 million, "ETA" has gone beyond 400 million, and "Cookie" has crossed 300 million. In addition, "Hurt," "Cool With You," "How Sweet," and "Supernatural" have each surpassed 200 million streams, while "ASAP," "Get Up," "Bubble Gum," and now "Right Now" have all cleared the 100 million mark, completing the group's record of having every track reach at least 100 million streams.

Along with these achievements, anticipation for NewJeans' return has also been growing.

Recently, videos circulating on online communities and social media showed Haerin and Hyein filming in the United States. The two were seen chatting with bright expressions, and cameras and production staff were also spotted nearby, prompting speculation that they may be filming new content.

Earlier in April, it was reported that Haerin, Hyein, and Hanni had visited Copenhagen, Denmark. News that a music studio had been booked under ADOR's name also sparked comeback rumors. ADOR explained at the time that it was "a pre-production process to shape NewJeans' new musical narrative" and that it was "preparing activities in line with each member's condition and an optimized schedule."

However, the legal dispute surrounding NewJeans has not yet been fully resolved.

The members notified ADOR in 2024 that they were terminating their exclusive contracts and announced independent activities, but the court ruled that the contracts remain valid. Haerin, Hyein, and Hanni have since returned to ADOR's management system, and Minji's possible return is also being discussed. In fact, ADOR drew attention in May when it congratulated Minji on her birthday through its official social media account.

By contrast, the legal dispute involving Danielle is still ongoing. ADOR is pursuing a damages lawsuit against Danielle, former CEO Min Hee-jin, and others. Although the company recently adjusted part of its claim amount, it said the lawsuit will continue.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com