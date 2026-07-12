"Make Sure She Wears Underwear": Kim Hye-ja Sent Choi Kang-hee a Huge Package Before Her Trip to Africa for a Heartwarming Reason (Omniscient Interfering View)

Actress Choi Kang-hee warmed hearts by sharing the kind gesture Kim Hye-ja showed her after they spent years doing volunteer work together.

On the November 11 episode of MBC's Omniscient Interfering View, viewers got a glimpse into Choi Kang-hee's daily life.

That day, she took part in a donation run for an Africa water-support project, showing how deeply committed she is to volunteer work.

Recalling her past visits to the Republic of Uganda and South Sudan, Choi said, "Children walk for two hours just to fetch water. They do not even have shoes, so their feet can easily be pierced by thorns, and even the water they bring back with such difficulty is not clean." She spoke with sadness about the harsh reality.

She said that after seeing those conditions, she has continued volunteering with the international relief organization World Vision for about 10 years.

Watching her, Song Eun-i said, "Choi Kang-hee always has so much luggage whenever she goes to Africa." Choi then shared how people around her have also helped.

Choi explained, "Every time I go, acquaintances give me 500,000 won each. I sometimes use that money to buy goats locally. Goats are an important asset there." She added, "Teacher Kim Hye-ja says she hopes children will always wear underwear so they do not get sick, and she sends me a huge pile of panties." Her story moved many viewers.

Actress Lee Se-hee also appeared on the show. She said she joined volunteer work in Africa after Choi Kang-hee encouraged her to do so. Choi also drew attention for her kindness to the very end, even carrying jerrycans for other citizens who had joined the donation run.

tokkig@sportschosun.com