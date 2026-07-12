[Official] 'Successful Fan' Heo Nam-jun Meets IU Again... Appears in New Song Music Video

Heo Nam-jun (left), IU.

Sportschosun DB [Sportschosun Reporter Jung Bit] Actor Heo Nam-jun will reunite with singer and actress IU for the music video of her new song. Heo Nam-jun's agency, H-Solid, told Sportschosun on the 12th, "Heo Nam-jun will appear in the music video for IU's new album.

" This marks the third collaboration between the two. Heo Nam-jun appeared in the music video for "Never Ending Story," the title track of IU's third remake album "Flower Bookmark 3," released last May, showcasing an emotional acting chemistry.

Following this, he once again teamed up with her by making a special appearance as Kim Yeon-jun, IU's blind date, in the MBC drama "The Grand Prince's Wife," which aired last April. Heo Nam-jun, known to be a fan of IU, has repeatedly shared his unique feelings about working with her at the time.

In an interview with this magazine last month, he revealed, "I hadn't had any connection with IU since her music video, but I suddenly received an offer for a special appearance in 'The Grand Prince's Wife' through the casting director. " He added, "I said I thought I could manage it if I adjusted my schedule, so I went.

It felt surreal even when I met her there. " In an interview with another magazine, he also stated, "I thought I would have no regrets just knowing that IU knows I am alive and breathing in this world," and "going to the filming set.

" He previously stated, "Every single day was a party without missing a single day until the very last one. " He continued, "When I first received the offer, I thought, 'IU knows that I am breathing in this world.

' I greeted her with trembling hands, and even after meeting her, it felt like a dream. " He also expressed his admiration, saying, "Although we are the same age, I felt I shouldn't speak informally to her.

I thought I should just cheer her on from afar," adding, "It was the happiest and most honorable moment of my life. " Heo Nam-jun recently received immense love through the SBS drama 'Brave New World.

' He is currently busy filming the new tvN drama 'Whale Star' alongside actors Moon Ga-young and Choi Woo-shik. IU will attend the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards as a presenter on the 31st.

She is also scheduled to hold a concert at the Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium in September.

Reporter Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com