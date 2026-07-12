[Official] BTS's song that carried comfort during the pandemic... 'Life Goes On' MV surpasses 600 million views

Photo courtesy of Big Hit Music

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] The music video for BTS's "Life Goes On" has surpassed 600 million views on YouTube.

The music video for "Life Goes On," the title track of BTS's seventh mini album, "BE (Deluxe Edition)," released in 2020, exceeded 600 million views on YouTube at around 12:34 a.m. on the 12th.

Jungkook directed the music video. It was praised for capturing the members' natural moments in everyday life and their understated performance, creating a warm atmosphere.

Many also said it delicately expressed the longing and comfort felt during the period when the group could not meet fans in person because of COVID-19. A dust-covered bicycle and an empty concert hall symbolically reflected the reality of the pandemic.

"Life Goes On" is a song that delivers a message of hope: even when faced with an unexpected reality, one may have to pause for a moment, but "life goes on." As of the 12th, the song had surpassed 1.03 billion cumulative streams on Spotify. It is also significant that a track centered on Korean lyrics has reached 1 billion streams.

The song also set a new record in the global music market by reaching No. 1 on Billboard's main singles chart, the Hot 100, on the chart dated Dec. 5, 2020. It remained on the chart for three consecutive weeks and became the first and only song centered on Korean lyrics to top the chart in Billboard's 62-year history.

Meanwhile, BTS continues its global popularity with numerous music videos that have surpassed 100 million views, including "Dynamite" with 2.1 billion views, "Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)" with 1.9 billion, "DNA" with 1.6 billion, "MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)" with 1.5 billion, "FAKE LOVE" and "IDOL" with 1.3 billion each, and "Butter" with 1 billion.

Jung Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com