Lee Dong-wook, 20-Year-Old Revelations Break Out: "I Washed Gong Yoo's Underwear, I Raised Him"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] The final chapter of tvN's 20th anniversary edition, "Goblin 10th Anniversary Travel," will be unveiled.

In episode 4 of "Together, Brilliantly Divine - Goblin 10th Anniversary Trip" (directed by Hwang Da-won, hereinafter "Goblin 10th Anniversary Travel"), which airs today (the 12th) at 9:10 p.m., the final journey of Gong Yoo, Lee Dong-wook, Kim Go-eun, and Yoo In-na unfolds as they take a two-day, one-night trip to Gangneung to mark the 10th anniversary of the drama "Goblin."

On the second day of the trip, the four actors continue their lively chemistry from the morning. Gong Yoo shows off his "power J chef" side by preparing a hangover meal as soon as he wakes up, while his back-and-forth banter with Kim Go-eun brings laughs, resembling a married couple of 10 years. Lee Dong-wook, meanwhile, is set to warm hearts by giving Yoo In-na a surprise gift, showing a seemingly indifferent but thoughtful side.

The actors' yutnori showdown, with dishwashing on the line, adds even more laughter. Gong Yoo jumps in from the start to set the rules, drawing laughs with how seriously he takes the game. Throughout the match, the four actors deliver nonstop entertainment with fierce competitiveness and a stream of teasing remarks. Gong Yoo and Yoo In-na face off against Lee Dong-wook and Kim Go-eun in teams, and the contest reportedly stayed tense until the very end, making it feel like "it's not over until it's over." Viewers are now eager to see who will win the dishwashing yutnori tournament.

As the finale of the 10th anniversary trip, a special segment featuring the actors' bucket lists is also set to air, raising expectations. From the long-awaited squid sundae and Makguksu mukbang they had wanted since the start of the trip, to bicycle rides in the sea breeze and a visit to a drawing photo studio, the episode promises packed entertainment. In particular, a mysterious doorbell rings at "Goblin House" on the last day of the trip, putting everyone on edge. Attention is now focused on what kind of story lies behind it.

Various behind-the-scenes stories from the "Goblin" cast will also continue. A preview clip for episode 4 reveals a special connection between Gong Yoo and Lee Dong-wook, who were once revealed to have served as senior and junior soldiers in the military. They first grew close through "Goblin," but their original connection dates back to their military service. Lee Dong-wook, in particular, recalled that when Gong Yoo was a sergeant, he himself was a private first class, saying, "I couldn't even look at him." Lee Dong-wook then added a bombshell remark: "I'm telling you now, I washed all of Gong Yoo's underwear and socks," and "I basically raised Gong Yoo," drawing even more curiosity about the 20-year bond that began in the military.

The final episode of tvN's 20th anniversary edition, "Goblin 10th Anniversary Travel," featuring the last journey of Gong Yoo, Lee Dong-wook, Kim Go-eun, and Yoo In-na, airs today (the 12th) at 9:10 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com