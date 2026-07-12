[Official] Song Hye-kyo May Join Hands With Her Stylist Husband of 20 Years... Set to Move to a New Agency

Song Hye-kyo. Sportschosun DB

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] Actress Song Hye-kyo is preparing for a fresh start with a new management agency.

A representative from Song Hye-kyo's side told Sportschosun on the 12th, "Song Hye-kyo is forming a shared understanding about her future activities based on long-standing trust with an industry figure she worked with during her overseas activities in the past."

The representative added, "We ask for your understanding that we cannot provide specific details at this time," taking a cautious stance.

Earlier that day, MyDaily reported that Song Hye-kyo would move to a newly established entertainment agency founded by Shin Jai-ho, who previously served as CEO of AAP. Song Hye-kyo and Shin first met during her activities in China and are said to have built trust over many years while working together on overseas projects.

In particular, Shin is also said to be the husband of the stylist who worked with Song Hye-kyo for more than 20 years, drawing attention to the possibility that their long relationship could lead to this new collaboration.

Song Hye-kyo ended her exclusive contract with UAA last month after 14 years together. At the time, UAA said, "UAA and Song Hye-kyo, who have trusted each other and worked together for a long time, have decided to end their journey together and support each other's future."

Song Hye-kyo also wrote on her social media, "I was truly happy and grateful during the time I spent with UAA. I will always keep every moment we shared in my heart as precious memories," and added, "I sincerely support all of UAA's days ahead."

She also drew attention by leaving a message of thanks to UAA CEO Park Hyeon-jeong, saying, "Thank you, sister."

Song Hye-kyo is set to meet audiences with the Netflix series "Slowly and Intensely," scheduled for release in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Jung Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com