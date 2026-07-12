RESCENE, which started with just 10 million won, climbs back up the charts and even moves into a new dorm... "I still can't believe it" ('Omniscient Interfering View')

Capture from the broadcast of 'Omniscient Interfering View'

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] RESCENE's rise to success, fueled by the "Geoje Yaho" craze and a reverse run up the music charts, left viewers deeply moved.

On episode 406 of the MBC variety show 'Omniscient Interfering View,' which aired on the 11th, the daily life of RESCENE, now drawing attention for its reverse climb on the music charts, was revealed for the first time.

Won-i and Minami appeared in the studio and spoke candidly about their sudden popularity and how their daily lives have changed.

Their song 'Love Attack,' released two years ago, belatedly surged back up the music charts to reach No. 1. A video of Minami, a 11-year BTS fan, covering Jung Kook was also shared directly by Jung Kook on his social networking service, drawing attention. Won-i said, "It's amazing that we are even on the chart," adding that it still feels unreal.

But these achievements were not made overnight. The company's CEO and director, who started the business with just 10 million won, drove vehicles themselves to handle schedules and went all out to promote RESCENE by preparing hundreds of profile photos, handwritten letters, and cakes. The members also stayed in constant contact with fans by producing more than 1,500 pieces of content over the past two years.

Capture from the broadcast of 'Omniscient Interfering View'

RESCENE later returned to Geoje, the starting point of the "Geoje Yaho" craze, and spent a meaningful time greeting fans. Won-i fulfilled a bucket-list wish by holding a small fan meeting in her hometown, and she was moved to tears after reuniting with the mother of a friend who had cared for her as a child. Actress Park Jeong-su also joined in on the spot for a "Geoje Yaho" collaboration, heating up the scene even more.

RESCENE's new dorm was also unveiled. Leaving behind their previous home, where all five members shared a single bathroom, the members moved into a larger new space and could not hide their excitement as they looked around each corner. In particular, the director said she took part in the interior design herself, hoping that the new place would become a space where they could truly rest, after feeling a lot of stress at home before.

The process of RESCENE and its agency, which had worked together since their unknown days, achieving the No. 1 spot on the music charts and moving into a new dorm left a lasting impression. Lee Young-ja, who watched it unfold, also offered her support, saying, "I want to see RESCENE grow."

'Omniscient Interfering View' airs every Saturday at 11:10 p.m. on MBC.

Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com