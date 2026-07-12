Kim Joo-ha Went to the Police Station Over a News Broadcast... "A Viewer Filed a Complaint, Saying I Glared at Them"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Kim Joo-ha, a former announcer turned broadcaster, shared the absurd story of being sued and reported to police because someone claimed she had glared at a viewer while anchoring the news.

On the November 11 episode of MBN's "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night," singers Hyeeun Lee and Jeon Young Rok appeared as guests and talked about the hardships they faced because of fame, including malicious rumors and terror-related damage.

That day, Kim Joo-ha began by saying, "I have also been to a police station," and added, "A woman once filed a complaint and reported me."

She then revealed the unexpected reason. "When I asked why she filed the complaint, she said it was because I had glared at her while doing the news," she said, surprising everyone. "She filed a complaint and reported me just because she thought I glared at her during the broadcast."

Kim Joo-ha explained that when a complaint or report is filed, the police are required to investigate. She said she was actually questioned by police. "During the investigation, they asked me why I had glared at her. So I answered, 'I didn't glare at her,'" she recalled, drawing laughter.

Hearing Kim Joo-ha's story, Hyeeun Lee also opened up about an absurd rumor she had experienced. "There was a lot of jealousy around me, and there were so many rumors linking me to people I had never even met," she said. "There were 123 articles about my death, and even a memorial photo was made and spread online."

In response, Hyeeun Lee said, "We are all people who have been wronged," showing her sympathy. Jo Jjae-seu then joked, "I think my face is the most unfair thing about me," sending the studio into laughter.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com