Bobby Kim Becomes a Father at 53: "Our Baby Arrived Three Weeks Earlier Than Expected"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Bobby Kim, 53, shared an emotional first meeting with his first daughter, born four years after his marriage.

On the 11th, Bobby Kim's wife posted several photos on her social networking service, along with the message, "Our baby came three weeks earlier than expected. I don't know why she was in such a hurry, but I'm so grateful she was born healthy. Mom and Dad will love you even more from now on."

The released photos showed Bobby Kim looking at his daughter through the nursery window. Wearing a cap and bending down to gaze at his newborn child, he conveyed deep affection and overwhelming emotion for his first daughter. Another photo captured the newborn's adorable appearance, drawing many congratulations.

Bobby Kim became a father in June when he welcomed his first daughter. At the time, his agency ATTRAKT said that his wife had given birth the previous month and that both mother and baby were in good health.

Bobby Kim married a non-celebrity 15 years his junior in June 2022. The two first met in 2010 during Bobby Kim's nationwide concert tour, when she was working as a concert planner. After staying in touch for years, their relationship developed into romance. Following about two years of dating, they tied the knot and welcomed their first daughter four years into marriage, forming a new family.

Since debuting in the music industry in 1994, Bobby Kim has earned steady love for his distinctive voice and a string of hits, including "Whale's Dream," "Love... That Guy," "One Year Like One Day," and "Pine Tree." After more than 30 years in music, he is now beginning a new chapter as a father, drawing warm congratulations from many.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com