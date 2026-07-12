Park Yoo-chun, embroiled in drug controversy, appears strikingly thinner... Arms reduced to skin and bone, bold blond hair, 'His face looks half its size'

[Sportschosun Park A-ram] Singer and actor Park Yoo-chun shared an update after finishing a performance in Japan, expressing gratitude to his fans. His noticeably slimmer appearance and bleached hair have also drawn attention.

On the 12th, Park Yoo-chun posted several photos on his personal account along with the message, "I will work even harder. Thank you to everyone. I am truly grateful to have found a life where I can smile like this again. Good night."

In the released photos, Park Yoo-chun was seen singing on stage with the band during the performance. Wearing a relaxed outfit, he drew attention as he focused on the show.

Another photo showed him smiling brightly in the dressing room after the concert. Park Yoo-chun wore a pink jacket over a white top and showed off a wavy blond hairstyle. His slimmer facial line left a different impression from before.

Meanwhile, Park Yoo-chun was indicted in 2019 on charges of methamphetamine use and was sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years. At a press conference at the time, he said, "If I had used drugs, I would leave the entertainment industry," but the allegations were later upheld, sparking controversy.

After effectively halting his activities in South Korea, Park Yoo-chun has continued performing and holding fan meetings overseas, mainly in Japan.

tokkig@sportschosun.com