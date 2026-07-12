Park Yoo-chun, embroiled in drug controversy, appears strikingly thinner... Arms reduced to skin and bone, bold blond hair, 'His face looks half its size'

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Park Yoo-chun, embroiled in drug controversy, appears strikingly thinner... Arms reduced to skin and bone, bold blond hair, 'His face looks half its

[Sportschosun Park A-ram] Singer and actor Park Yoo-chun shared an update after finishing a performance in Japan, expressing gratitude to his fans. His noticeably slimmer appearance and bleached hair have also drawn attention.

On the 12th, Park Yoo-chun posted several photos on his personal account along with the message, "I will work even harder. Thank you to everyone. I am truly grateful to have found a life where I can smile like this again. Good night."

In the released photos, Park Yoo-chun was seen singing on stage with the band during the performance. Wearing a relaxed outfit, he drew attention as he focused on the show.

Park Yoo-chun, embroiled in drug controversy, appears strikingly thinner... Arms reduced to skin and bone, bold blond hair, 'His face looks half its

Another photo showed him smiling brightly in the dressing room after the concert. Park Yoo-chun wore a pink jacket over a white top and showed off a wavy blond hairstyle. His slimmer facial line left a different impression from before.

Park Yoo-chun, embroiled in drug controversy, appears strikingly thinner... Arms reduced to skin and bone, bold blond hair, 'His face looks half its

Meanwhile, Park Yoo-chun was indicted in 2019 on charges of methamphetamine use and was sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years. At a press conference at the time, he said, "If I had used drugs, I would leave the entertainment industry," but the allegations were later upheld, sparking controversy.

After effectively halting his activities in South Korea, Park Yoo-chun has continued performing and holding fan meetings overseas, mainly in Japan.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

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