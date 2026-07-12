JYP’s Female Duo Dodri Delivers Summer Vibes with ‘Four Seasons Love Letter’... Full of Refreshing Charm

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Geun] Female duo dodree has released the track video for their new song 'Four Seasons Love Letter,' conveying a summer vibe.

On the 11th, dodree released the track video for 'Four Seasons Love Letter,' a song included in their second digital single, through their official social media channels. The released video captures a refreshing summer day set against the backdrop of a tranquil countryside.

It depicts dodree enjoying the summer on a porch, under a tree, and at a bus stop, offering a gentle sense of healing. Dodree heightened the sense of immersion with natural facial expressions amidst the fresh atmosphere, and harmonized with the comfortable visual aesthetics to amplify the lyrical sensibility of 'Four Seasons Love Letter.

' The relaxed portrayal of daily life and the natural chemistry between the two members further delicately express the song's sentiment. 'Four Seasons Letter' is a song that captures a letter of longing written over the four seasons, and the blend of modern sensibilities and traditional Korean music melodies proves dodree's infinite potential.

It calmly unfolds the emotional lines that change with the seasons, delivering deep empathy and a lingering resonance. dodree recently made a comeback with their second digital single, 'HAWWAH (Summer Vortex),' leaving a lasting impression with their deepened musical color.

Furthermore, they are providing a wealth of visual entertainment by presenting all the songs included in the new single—from the title track of the same name to the pre-release song 'Lilac' and the B-side track 'Four Seasons Love Letter'—through videos with distinct charms. In this way, dodree plans to communicate with fans by continuing their diverse activities that encompass both music and content.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com