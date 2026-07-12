Announcer Ji-young Park Says, "I Sincerely Apologize" as Koo Ja-wook Interview Controversy Ends in a Bow [Full Text]

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Aram] tvN announcer Ji-young Park has issued an official apology over the controversy that arose during her interview with Koo Ja-wook.

On the 12th, Park posted a lengthy apology on her personal account, saying, "I am sorry to everyone who felt uncomfortable about the interview with Koo Ja-wook that was conducted on the 7th."

She said, "Ahead of the All-Star Game, I tried to discuss in a light and relaxed way the players at the same position who would be on the same team, but my questions and wording were insufficient." She added, "Regardless of my intent, I deeply regret making the player and fans uncomfortable."

She continued, "My comment about his performance was also meant to keep the conversation going in a fun way, but in the end it was not thoughtful enough." She added, "I sincerely apologize to Koo Ja-wook, who took part in the interview, and to Jung Soo-bin, who was also mentioned."

Park added, "Through this incident, I am once again reflecting on the responsibility an interviewer should have." She said, "From now on, I will be even more careful and prepared, down to every question and every phrase."

Earlier, during her interview with Koo Ja-wook, Park made a remark to the effect that he had been selected because he "pushed through with his face," while asking about his All-Star Game performance. The comment was criticized as inappropriate, sparking the controversy.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

▶Full text below

Hello, this is Ji-young Park.

I sincerely apologize to all the fans who felt uncomfortable about Koo Ja-wook's MVP interview last Tuesday.

Ahead of the All-Star Game, I tried to talk casually and cheerfully about the two players at the same position who would be on the same team, but my inadequate questions and wording caused discomfort for the player and many others.

I also wanted to talk about the performance in a fun and lighthearted way, but regardless of my intent, I believe I lacked consideration for the player and the fans.

Above all, I offer my deepest apologies to Koo Ja-wook, who agreed to the interview, and to Jung Soo-bin, who was mentioned during the interview.

Through this incident, I am deeply reflecting on the responsibility and attitude I should have as an interviewer.

To make sure the same thing does not happen again, I will be more careful with every question and every phrase, and I will prepare more thoughtfully.

Once again, I sincerely apologize.