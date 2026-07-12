"Your Face Is Completely Roasted"... Kang Jae-joon of Lee Eun-hyung Bursts Out Laughing After Seeing His 2-Year-Old Son Return from Playing in the Blazing Sun

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Kang Jae-joon burst into laughter after seeing his son Hyunjo return from playing in the heat with a face red from the sun.

On the 12th, Kang Jae-joon shared a post and a video on his social media account, writing, "Hyunjo, your face is completely roasted, haha. How hard did you play? Haha. Now let's rest at home. Tomorrow is finally the day you go to daycare."

In the video, Kang Jae-joon looked at Hyunjo's bright red face and let out an awkward laugh, saying, "Why is your face so red? It's really red. It's because it's hot outside. You played until your face turned bright red." Despite his father's concern, Hyunjo did not react much, drawing more laughter.

Meanwhile, Kang Jae-joon married fellow comedian Lee Eun-hyung in 2017, and the couple has a son, Hyunjo.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com