"Looks Like Lee Do-hyun"... 'Jeju Boy' Oh Yeon Joon Becomes a Berklee College of Music Student, Showing a Dramatic Growth Spurt

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] 'Jeju boy' Oh Won Joon has shared a recent update that shows how much he has grown.

Recently, Oh Won Joon opened a personal social media account and posted a variety of cover videos.

Now a college student in his 20s, he gave off a much more mature vibe. He also drew comparisons to actor Lee Do-hyun.

Above all, his distinctive tone caught attention. While still retaining his clear and pure charm, he showcased remarkable musical talent with deeper emotion and a fuller vocal style.

Oh Won Joon appeared on Mnet's 'Wicked' in 2016 and drew attention for flawlessly performing 'Colors of the Wind' from Pocahontas and 'Spring in My Hometown' with his clear voice. At the time, he was living on Jeju Island, which earned him the nickname 'Jeju boy.'

Oh Yeon Joon sang 'The Olympic Hymn' while the Olympic flag was being raised at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. He also performed at a celebratory stage during the 2018 Inter-Korean Summit banquet.

Meanwhile, Oh Yeon Joon, born in 2006, is reportedly currently attending Berklee College of Music.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com