At 63, Hwang Shin-hye Shows Off an Incredibly Slim Figure... A Matching Swimsuit Shot With Her Daughter in Her 20s

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actress Hwang Shin-hye showed off a flawless swimsuit figure even in her 60s.

On the 11th, a video capturing Hwang Shin-hye's daily life was uploaded to her YouTube channel.

Hwang Shin-hye visited her younger brother Hwang Jeong-eon's solo exhibition and stood by him as a strong supporter. Her close friends from the entertainment industry also turned out in force to cheer him on.

She also shared updates from a trip to Hongcheon County, Gangwon Province, with her daughter. The mother and daughter enjoyed their time together by visiting an exhibition and trying popular restaurants. They also went swimming. In particular, Hwang Shin-hye drew attention with her tanned skin and a lean, toned body line that showed off a perfect figure.

Meanwhile, Hwang Shin-hye was born in 1963 and is 64 years old. She remarried in 1998 and gave birth to her daughter Lee Jin-yi, but divorced again in 2005. Lee Jin-yi drew attention last year for appearing in the JTBC drama "The Dream Life of Mr. Kim."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com