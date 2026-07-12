"The Married Man Healer Is on Duty"... Gong Hyo-jin's Heart-Fluttering Coffee Truck Gift from Kevin Oh

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Gong Hyo-jin shared the warm support of her husband Kevin Oh and gave fans a glimpse of her sweet newlywed life.

On the 11th, Gong Hyo-jin posted photos on her social media showing a coffee truck that had arrived on the set of MBC's new drama "Married Woman Killer." The released photos showed Gong Hyo-jin from behind standing in front of the truck.

In particular, the top of the coffee truck featured the witty phrase, "The married man healer is on duty♥," which drew attention. The line cleverly parodied the drama title "Married Woman Killer," and it was reportedly a support gift prepared personally by her husband, Kevin Oh.

A banner beside the coffee truck also featured a photo of Gong Hyo-jin along with the phrase "Gong-vely is ♥ love," adding to the warm atmosphere on set. Gong Hyo-jin responded to her husband's support with heart emojis, showing her affection.

Gong Hyo-jin and Kevin Oh married in New York in 2022. Kevin Oh later enlisted in the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) in December 2023 and has since completed his military service.

Meanwhile, "Married Woman Killer," Gong Hyo-jin's first MBC drama in 15 years, follows the struggle of a working mother trying to protect her work-life balance while holding one of the most dangerous jobs in the world. Gong Hyo-jin plays Yubona, a legendary sniper known as Kingfisher, who takes down violent criminals while living as an ordinary married woman. At work, she is a cold and charismatic perfectionist. At home, she leads a double life as a typical woman in her 30s with a husband and daughter.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com