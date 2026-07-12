So Ji-sub’s deep immersion in 'Mr. Kim' these days... "Minji, Dad isn’t sleeping"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ji-hyun] Actor So Ji-sub showed his affection for the SBS Friday-Saturday drama 'Mr. Kim' by sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the set. As he has recently won viewers’ praise for playing a father who throws everything away to save his daughter, he revealed a surprising off-camera charm.

So Ji-sub posted several photos from the set on his social media account, along with the short caption, "Minji, Dad isn’t sleeping."

The released photos show So Ji-sub taking brief breaks in various places on set, including a police station set, a waiting room, and the filming location. He was seen leaning back in a chair under a blanket, bowing his head, or sitting on a sofa while waiting for the next shoot. At first glance, he looked as if he had fallen asleep, but he drew laughs by directly clarifying, "I’m not sleeping."

In particular, the phrase "Minji" drew fans’ attention because it echoed a line directed at his daughter Minji in 'Mr. Kim.' In the drama, So Ji-sub plays Kim, a father who continues a life-threatening pursuit to rescue his kidnapped daughter Minji, delivering a powerful performance that moves between intense action and heartfelt paternal love. In a recent episode, he also heightened viewers’ immersion with a scene in which he cried out, "Minji, just stay alive."

Meanwhile, episode 6 of 'Mr. Kim,' which aired on the 11th, recorded ratings of 23.2 percent in the Seoul metropolitan area, 22.3 percent nationwide, and a peak of 26.4 percent, according to Nielsen Korea, setting a new series high once again. It ranked first by a wide margin, beating every program aired in the same time slot as well as all shows broadcast during the week. It also broke the record for the highest-rated miniseries of 2026, continuing its streak of new milestones. In particular, it surpassed strong titles such as 'The Fiery Priest' (22.8 percent in the Seoul area, same below), 'Taxi Driver 2' (21.8 percent), 'Good Partner' (18.7 percent), 'One the Woman' (18.5 percent), and 'Stove League' (18.3 percent), and moved into second place among all-time SBS Friday-Saturday dramas. Only 'The Penthouse 2,' the current No. 1, remains ahead of it, raising expectations for a new box-office history. Its 20-49 ratings also reached a peak of 9.3 percent and an average of 8.1 percent, proving its strong power in both buzz and ratings.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com