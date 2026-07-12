Yang Joon-hyuk Caught Preparing to Open a 660-Square-Meter Pocha Behind His Wife's Back... "He Went and Did It" ('Boss in the Mirror')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Former baseball player Yang Joon-hyuk is set to face trouble after pushing ahead with a business venture without his wife Park Hyun-sun's knowledge.

On today's episode of KBS2's "Boss in the Mirror," Park Hyun-sun's anger will erupt, and Yang Joon-hyuk, who dreams of becoming a Guryongpo business star, will run into an unexpected obstacle. It turns out that Park Hyun-sun had no idea about Yang Joon-hyuk's plan to open a seafood pocha, even though he had previously spoken confidently about his business ideas.

When Jo Seo-hyung, who stepped in to help Yang Joon-hyuk, begins talking seriously about the seafood pocha business, Park Hyun-sun cannot believe her ears. Shocked to learn that her husband had been planning a major business project without telling her, she is left speechless and fires a furious glare at Yang Joon-hyuk. When Jo Seo-hyung asks again, "Did you hear that he's opening a pojangmacha?" Park Hyun-sun reacts in disbelief, saying, "This is the first time I'm hearing about it." The usually warm wife now radiates an intimidating presence, and Yang Joon-hyuk, realizing how serious the situation is, can only roll his eyes nervously and swallow hard.

To make matters worse, when Jo Seo-hyung adds, "He already went to look at a store site. They say it will open in September," Park Hyun-sun's eyes widen. As Jo Seo-hyung whispers, "It's 200 pyeong, 200 pyeong," her anger reaches its peak. Clenching her teeth to hold back her rage, Park Hyun-sun glares at her husband and asks, "Are you really starting a business?" Yang Joon-hyuk replies in a tiny voice, "I guess so?" only pouring more fuel on her blazing temper.

In the end, Park Hyun-sun can no longer hold back and explodes in a three-stage rage at her 57-year-old husband, saying, "Why do you keep going and doing things like this!" Yang Joon-hyuk cannot make a sound and can only watch his wife's reaction, leaving the pair in a tense standoff.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com