Lee Dong-wook Says, "My Wife Can Spend All My Money. I Have That Much" — Shows Off His Wealth, Emerges as the No. 1 Husband Material (Goblin)

[Sportschosun Park A-ram] Actor Lee Dong-wook drew attention by candidly revealing the type of partner he likes and his views on dating.

In the episode of tvN's "Goblin 10th Anniversary Travel" that aired on the 11th, the cast of "Goblin" — Gong Yoo, Lee Dong-wook, Kim Go-eun, Yoo In-na, Kim Byeong-cheol, Lee El, and Park Gyeong-hye — looked back on memorable scenes and shared their memories.

During a game, one question featured a scene in which Ji Eun-tak (Kim Go-eun) asks Kim Shin (Gong Yoo), "Which style do you prefer: a good wife and mother, sexy, or a professional woman?"

After answering the line correctly, the cast moved on to a question about their real preferences. Lee Dong-wook said, "I like someone with a professional career," adding, "Rather than the job itself, I think someone who can love what they do and throw themselves into it with dedication is attractive."

Yoo In-na then asked, "Who would you choose between someone who has a job but almost no income, and someone who is financially comfortable but has no particular profession?"

Lee Dong-wook answered without hesitation, "Money is not important." When Yoo In-na asked again, "What if your partner keeps spending all your money?" he replied, "That's fine. I have that much," drawing admiration from the cast.

Hearing that, Yoo In-na reacted by saying, "That's so cool," and the set burst into laughter.

By contrast, Gong Yoo chose "a good wife and mother" as his ideal type, while Kim Byeong-cheol answered "sexy" without hesitation, prompting laughter. Yoo In-na expressed surprise that all three had chosen differently, and Lee Dong-wook lightheartedly quipped, "I'm glad none of us overlapped," making the atmosphere even more cheerful.

tokkig@sportschosun.com