KT Mobile AI Education Platform Wins WSIS Prize 2026 Champion Award

After the WSIS Prize 2026 ceremony, KT's head of the ESG Planning Team, Moon Sang-ik, on the left, poses for a commemorative photo with Seizo Onoe, Director of the Telecommunication Standardization Bureau at the

KT has demonstrated its competitiveness in expanding access to information and knowledge in the global market.

According to KT on the 12th, 'KT AI Station' won the Champion Award in the information and knowledge access category at the 'World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Prize 2026' ceremony held on the 10th local time in Geneva, Switzerland. The WSIS Prize is organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), which selects winners through online voting and expert review from 1,595 projects submitted from around the world. This year, KT was the only Korean company to receive an award.

KT AI Station is a mobile AI education platform operated to bridge the digital divide and strengthen AI capabilities among future generations. Since 2025, it has been visiting schools and local communities in remote and island regions, where access to AI education is limited, to help young people experience AI technology and AI ethics.

A total of 1,797 young people participated in KT's education programs last year, which were run in 21 regions and 19 schools nationwide. Satisfaction scores from participating students and teachers were 4.77 and 4.94 out of 5, respectively. The program also achieved a 4.84 score in improving digital ethics awareness, underscoring its meaningful educational impact.

Lee Jeong-woo, head of ESG initiatives at KT, said, "Through AI Station, we will continue expanding AI education opportunities so that young people can understand AI correctly and use it safely."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com