Paradise City Proves Its Artainment Competitiveness, Wins Three Honors at La Liste Hotels 2026

From left, Philippe Faure, chairman of La Liste; Choi Jong-hwan, CEO of Paradise; and Guillaume Gomez, France's ambassador for gastronomy.

Paradise City recently won awards in three categories at La Liste Hotels 2026. La Liste is a France-based global rating organization that selects leading hotels and restaurants around the world by combining data from major media outlets and expert evaluations, then applying its own algorithm.

According to Paradise Group on the 12th, La Liste announced the 'La Liste's World’s 1,000 Best Hotels 2026' and the 'La Liste Hotels Special Awards 2026' on the 8th local time at Le Meurice Hotel in Paris, France. Paradise City Hotel and Art Paradiso were both included in the World’s 1,000 Best Hotels list. In particular, Art Paradiso entered the list for the first time this year and received 93.5 points, tying with Paradise City Hotel for sixth place. It also won the special 'Style & Design Hotel Award 2026.'

This year's third announcement, the 'La Liste World’s Best Hotels Selection,' consisted of two categories: the World’s 1,000 Best Hotels and the hotel special awards. La Liste's hotel evaluation covers more than 7,300 luxury hotels in over 200 countries and regions, and goes through a strict review process that includes hundreds of assessments from specialized media and international evaluation indicators.

A total of 16 domestic hotels were included on this year's list, a sharp drop from 21 last year. Paradise Group placed both Paradise City Hotel and Art Paradiso on the list, proving the competitiveness of Korea's integrated resort sector. Paradise said the recognition reflects its differentiated hospitality built on artainment.

The 'Style & Design Hotel Award' received by Art Paradiso is given to newly opened or renovated hotels that demonstrate outstanding design, art, and architectural completeness. Only six hotels worldwide were selected this year, and Art Paradiso was the only Korean hotel to make the list. La Liste said Art Paradiso used contemporary art not as decoration, but as the hotel's identity itself. It added that the dark architectural volumes, dramatic lighting, and high-quality collection came together to create a cohesive experience.

A Paradise City official said, "As an integrated resort, we will continue to raise the standard of Korea's tourism industry through a differentiated experience that blends art, gastronomy, and entertainment."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com