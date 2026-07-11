"Four Key Concerns of Expectant Mothers Addressed"... Maternal-Fetal Medicine Society Holds Successful Academic Conference

The Korean Society of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, led by President Park Joong-shin, said it successfully held its 32nd academic conference at Lahan Select Gyeongju from June 19 to 20 last month. At the conference, the society released its official positions and fact sheets on four issues that pregnant women most often ask about in clinics: multiple pregnancies, the causes of cerebral palsy, pregnancy after uterine surgery, and the use of fever and pain medication during pregnancy.

The conference was designed around a "Family Friendly" concept for medical staff who often struggle to spend time with their families because they are busy caring for patients. The society opened the "Ensemble" space so children aged 3 and older could stay with their parents and provided customized lunch boxes. It was intended as a warm opportunity to recharge and reflect on the value of family amid intense academic exchange.

The first topic was multiple pregnancies, such as twins, which have been steadily increasing along with the development of fertility treatments. In Korea, the share of multiple births rose from 2.7 percent in 2007 to 5.5 percent in 2023, more than doubling. Multiple pregnancies can involve situations that require careful attention for both mother and fetus, including preterm birth and admission to the neonatal intensive care unit. In response, the society and the Korean Society for Assisted Reproduction agreed to actively recommend single embryo transfer (SET), with the top priority of ensuring healthy singleton births while maintaining pregnancy success rates and reducing the physical burden on mothers and babies.

Another topic that drew strong interest was the modern medical view of the causes of cerebral palsy. Professor Ko Hyun-sun of the College of Medicine, The Catholic University of Korea, presented the society's position statement and said that while cerebral palsy was once often attributed mainly to temporary hypoxia during delivery, the latest genetic and epidemiological studies show that it is frequently the result of multiple factors already present before labor, including prenatal infection, placental dysfunction, and genetic predisposition.

The society stressed that the cause should not be judged from isolated test results, such as umbilical cord blood pH alone. Instead, it should be assessed carefully by reviewing the entire clinical course. The goal, it said, is to create an environment where pregnant women can receive safe care without unnecessary anxiety or the burden of surgery.

Professor Seol Hyun-joo of Korea University College of Medicine also presented the society's official position on pregnancy after myomectomy and adenomyomectomy, which has become more common as pregnancies at older ages increase. She advised that women with a history of uterine surgery must be thoroughly prepared for complications such as uterine rupture or placenta accreta during pregnancy. She added that it is essential to consult specialists early in the planning stage and receive safe, precise prenatal care through single embryo transfer.

The final topic was the use of fever and pain medication during pregnancy, which has recently raised vague concerns among expectant mothers.

A large sibling-controlled cohort study in Sweden involving more than 2.48 million people once again confirmed that there is no significant causal link between acetaminophen (Tylenol) use during pregnancy and autism. The society said that forcing oneself to endure fever and pain or delaying treatment could instead place a burden on both mother and fetus, including risks such as preterm birth and neural tube defects. It added that the medical principle is to take the medication safely within the proper dosage after careful consultation with a specialist.

Park Joong-shin, president of the Korean Society of Maternal-Fetal Medicine and professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Seoul National University Hospital, said, "This conference was organized to share the concerns that mothers and medical staff face both inside and outside the clinic and to find the most scientific and safest path." He added, "Going forward, the society will continue to be a reliable partner in supporting healthy pregnancy and childbirth, based on a warm perspective and strong expertise."

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com