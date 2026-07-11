Jun Ji-hyun’s Clearly Defined Bikini Line Draws Attention... Her Bold Bronze Look Shakes Hong Kong

[Sportschosun Park Araam] Actress Jun Ji-hyun showed off her sexy charm with a bronzed complexion.

Recently, the official tatler style account shared photos of Jun Ji-hyun attending the opening event for Piaget’s flagship store in Hong Kong Central.

Jun Ji-hyun attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at St. George’s Building, which was built to commemorate Queen Victoria’s coronation, and displayed her elegant presence. She celebrated with brand officials and warmed up the atmosphere by smiling at fans on site and waving to them with relaxed fan service.

What drew the most attention that day was her noticeably different skin tone.

Known for her clear, fair skin, Jun Ji-hyun caught the eye by revealing a healthy bronze tone that looked as if she had been tanned.

She wore a deep blue sleeveless dress that exposed her shoulders and collarbones. As bright marks stood out against her skin tone, online speculation followed that they might be tan lines.

After watching the video, netizens reacted enthusiastically, saying, "She looks great with a tan too," "The added healthy glow gives her a new charm," and "Her overall mood looks even more sophisticated."

Meanwhile, Jun Ji-hyun met audiences through the film Colony and continues her active global schedule, having also been officially invited to and attended the 25th New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF) on the 10th.

tokkig@sportschosun.com