Gong Yoo and Kim Go-eun Burst Into Tears as an Unexpected Guest Appears at the "Goblin" 10th Anniversary Special

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Gong Yoo, Lee Dong-wook, Kim Go-eun, and Yoo In-na are moved to tears by the appearance of an unexpected guest in tvN's 20th anniversary edition, "Goblin 10th Anniversary Trip."

In episode 3 of "Together, Brilliantly Divine - Goblin 10th Anniversary Trip" (directed by Hwang Da-won, hereinafter "Goblin 10th Anniversary Trip"), which airs today (Saturday, the 11th) at 9:10 p.m., the story continues as the cast of "Goblin" holds a 10th anniversary party in Gangneung to mark the drama's 10th broadcast anniversary. Gong Yoo, Lee Dong-wook, Kim Go-eun, and Yoo In-na prepare the celebration, while scene-stealers Kim Byeong-cheol, Lee El, and Park Gyeong-hye, who helped make "Goblin" shine, join as guests to kick off a full-fledged trip down memory lane.

In particular, a recreation segment hosted by MC Yoo In-na will lead into a "Goblin" memory quiz competition, promising chaotic chemistry and fierce competitive spirit. When a special prize for first place is revealed, Gong Yoo and Kim Go-eun throw themselves into the game with enthusiasm. Lee Dong-wook also shows an unexpected side when it comes to numbers, while Kim Byeong-cheol and Park Gyeong-hye draw laughs with their own secret strategies to win over MC Yoo In-na.

A preview video released ahead of episode 3 has heightened anticipation by offering a glimpse of the quiz's third round, the "best scene, best line" segment. When the iconic scene in which Kim Shin (Gong Yoo) proposes to Eun-tak (Kim Go-eun) appears as a question, Kim Go-eun gets fully immersed, even dropping to her knees and saying, "I think I know this." After Kim Go-eun narrowly misses the answer, Gong Yoo steps in to defend the correct response and correctly recites the line, "Will you become the bride of this Goryeo man?" His delight at getting it right brings laughter.

The behind-the-scenes story of the romantic scene also follows. When Yoo In-na says, "You look so intense when you say that line," Gong Yoo admits, "It wasn't an easy line for me. That kind of scene makes me feel awkward, so it was difficult." At the end of the video, Kim Shin (Gong Yoo) reenacts the proposal to Eun-tak (Kim Go-eun) after 10 years, while the lively atmosphere on set adds to the anticipation for the full broadcast.

The episode will also feature video letters from the "Goblin" cast members who could not join in person, touching everyone on set. Along with a congratulatory message marking the 10th anniversary, saying, "I hope it will continue to be remembered as a masterpiece loved for 20 years, 30 years, and beyond," special behind-the-scenes stories are expected to leave a lasting impression. According to reports, the set turned into a sea of tears when a video letter from an unexpected face appeared. Attention is now focused on who that person is and what will happen at the 10th anniversary party.

tvN's 20th anniversary edition, "Together, Brilliantly Divine - Goblin 10th Anniversary Trip," airs episode 3 today (Saturday, the 11th), followed by the final episode on Sunday, the 12th.

Kim So-hee, Sportschosun