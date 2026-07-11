Kim Yuna Teases Her Dog with Her Foot... Playful Charm That Will Make Ko Woo-rim Fall for Her Again

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee reporter] Former national figure skating star Kim Yuna shared a glimpse of her everyday life and updated fans on what she has been up to.

On the 11th, Kim Yuna posted several photos on her social networking service account without adding any caption.

The photos showed her unfiltered daily routine. She made and ate an omelet herself and watched a movie, drawing attention with the ordinary yet precious moments of her day.

She also shared time spent with her pet dog. Kim Yuna brought smiles with her playful side, gently petting the dog with her foot. Even in her natural, everyday setting, her unchanged beauty and clear aura were enough to capture fans' attention.

Fans who saw the photos reacted with comments such as, "Even an ordinary day looks like a photoshoot," "So cute," "So healing," "The dog’s eyes turned into triangles," and "Petting a dog with her foot? Yuna is human after all."

Meanwhile, Kim Yuna married Forestella member Ko Woo-rim in October 2022.