Choi Hong-man and Tzuyang Pose Up Close, Sparking Heated Reactions: "Did She Sit on His Knee?"

[Sportschosun Park A-ram] Choi Hong-man, a former mixed martial arts fighter turned broadcaster, drew attention after sharing a photo with mukbang YouTuber Tzuyang, with their striking size difference becoming a hot topic.

On the 11th, Choi posted a photo taken with Tzuyang on his personal account along with the message, "Please show lots of interest in 'Jjuyang Meals.'"

In the photo, the two smile at the camera in a warm pose.

In particular, Choi, who stands 217 cm tall, and the petite Tzuyang created a stark contrast by standing side by side, looking almost like an adult and a child.

Choi wrapping one arm around Tzuyang further highlighted the difference in their builds.

Netizens who saw the photo reacted with comments such as, "The size difference is really huge," "I thought it was a composite photo," "It feels like a father and daughter," and "The pose is cute," showing strong interest.

The two worked together on the ENA variety show "Jjuyang Meals." The program follows a mukbang journey built around the concept of eating until Tzuyang is full, visiting popular restaurants across Korea and abroad. Recently, Choi Hong-man and Kim Kwang-kyu traveled to Jeju Island as Tzuyang's mukbang partners.

Meanwhile, "Jjuyang Meals" airs every Saturday at 7:50 p.m. on ENA.

tokkig@sportschosun.com