Park Bo-gum reveals the secret behind his bulk-up success: "Four meals a day, and even my facial lines have changed"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Actor Park Bo-gum has revealed the secret behind his more muscular physique.

On the 10th, a video titled "Why Bo-gum Got Bigger (Lifestyle, Diet, Exercise, and Management Tips)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "With Sean."

In the video, when asked how he had been doing, Park Bo-gum said, "Filming for the movie 'The Sword: Rebirth of the Red Wolf' is now nearing the finish line."

Before heading out for a run with Sheon that day, Park Bo-gum admitted, "What I was worried about today was that I haven't had much time to run lately. I've only been doing weights whenever I can." In response, Sheon praised him, saying, "I was shocked when I saw Bo-gum's body recently. He has become more solid and looks great."

When asked about his diet, Park Bo-gum said, "Lately, I tend to eat four meals a day. I was advised to make sure one of those meals includes carbohydrates, so I ate brown rice, and I had two pieces of chicken breast with all four meals." He added, "Just eating that cleanly made a real difference. My body shape changed, my facial lines changed, and as I kept working out, I could see myself getting even better."

He said he had been exercising every day without a break until recently, adding, "I would always do an hour of weight training and about 10 minutes of cardio, but these days, because filming has been going on day after day, my workout time has gradually decreased." He expressed regret, saying, "My body actually responds pretty quickly when I exercise, but if I take even a short break, I lose it just as fast."

He went on to say, "I still can't say I'm someone who really works out. I'm not very good at exercising alone. When I work out by myself, I keep compromising. So when I see people who can work out and run well on their own, I think they're truly amazing."

Park Bo-gum said he once saw a complimentary comment after bulking up that read, "So you ended up working out after all." He said, "I appreciate it. They were saying it in a positive way, weren't they?" He added, "I want to maintain this look well. I want to leave behind as much of my current healthy appearance as possible for a long time. Since I know these are moments that won't come back, I want to leave behind good works, good activities, and a good image as an actor."