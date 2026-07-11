Choi Kang-hee, who even considered retiring from acting, says, "As I get older, the range of roles I can choose changes" ahead of her first stage play ('Point of Omniscient Interfere')

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Choi Kang-hee, who once even considered retiring from acting, opens up about how she feels about taking on her first stage play.

In episode 406 of the MBC variety show 'Point of Omniscient Interfere,' which airs today (the 11th), the special summer-day outing of the 'HeeHee Sisters' unfolds after they move from a charity marathon finish to Choi Kang-hee's cozy hideout. Choi invites Lee Se-hee, with whom she grew even closer while sweating it out together in the rain, and starts preparing a healthy summer meal with fresh vegetables she grew herself in her garden. She also ambitiously tries dishes ranging from cold soybean noodle soup to a sweet Greek yogurt peach dessert, showing off her cooking chemistry with Lee Se-hee.

From the start, however, their conversation brings laughs as they completely ignore each other and communicate in their own way. During the noodle-boiling process, Lee Se-hee even surprises Choi by tossing the noodles against the wall, claiming she is checking whether they are fully cooked with an odd cooking tip. Even so, Choi reportedly kept praising Lee Se-hee's unexpected domestic skills, saying, "I had no idea she was that smart. I thought she was like me and wanted to take care of me, but she was quick with her hands and led the cooking without hesitation."

The two also burst into laughter while making Greek peach for dessert, from translucent peaches that revealed the fruit inside to artistic decorations that showed off their creative spirit. After that, their conversation while looking out at the lush green yard is said to bring a sense of healing. At the table, Choi also shares her emotional daily life, revealing how she recently rediscovered the charm of indie music and became deeply immersed in the world of LP records thanks to a turntable gifted by fans.

In particular, Choi draws attention as she candidly talks about taking on the stage play 'CLOSER' for the first time since her debut. She said, "As I got older, the range of roles I could choose changed. If it had been before, I would have been offered a Natalie Portman role, but now I get to play a Julia Roberts role," sharing her honest thoughts as an actress facing a new challenge. Lee Se-hee is expected to support Choi's challenge and add warmth by giving her a special wind chime that perfectly suits a rainy day.

The chaotic yet cheerful cooking challenge of Choi Kang-hee and Lee Se-hee, along with their strangely healing summer vacation story, can be seen on MBC's 'Point of Omniscient Interfere,' airing today (the 11th) at 11:10 p.m. on Saturday.