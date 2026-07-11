"Diamond- and Jellyfish-Shaped Flying Objects Spotted"... U.S. Releases Large Cache of UFO Classified Files

Photo source: U.S. Department of Defense

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] The United States government has released additional classified documents, military footage, and photos related to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP). The new material includes a number of previously undisclosed cases, such as an unidentified flying object filmed over East Asia and a diamond-shaped object spotted near a nuclear weapons facility, drawing strong attention.

According to foreign media outlets, including the Daily Mail, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) posted the fourth batch of UAP-related classified materials on its official website on the 10th local time. The department said, "It is time for the public to see the materials the government holds directly," adding that the release is part of a broader effort to increase government transparency.

The most eye-catching item in this release is an 18-second video filmed by the U.S. military over East Asia in 2025 using an infrared sensor. The footage shows a star-shaped object with eight protrusions hovering in the air or moving slowly.

The video was submitted by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and the military did not reach a conclusion about the object's identity. It said some parts of the footage were redacted to protect sensitive information, including the identity of witnesses and the locations of military facilities.

Another video filmed in the United States in 2024 shows a long, stretched object that breaks into several bright dots as it is zoomed in on, then moves diagonally. A separate video shot in 2023 also captured two unidentified objects rapidly crossing paths in opposite directions.

Another clip is a 32-second infrared video filmed in 2020, showing a jellyfish-shaped black object floating over the Atlantic Ocean. U.S. Northern Command estimated the object to be about 3.6 to 4.5 meters long and reported that it appeared to be a large, deformed balloon drifting with the wind. However, it ultimately could not identify the object.

A roughly three-minute Navy video filmed over the western United States in 1996 was also made public. The footage shows a circular flying object with wing-like protrusions on both sides flying over mountainous terrain. The U.S. Navy also left the case without a clear conclusion.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in a statement, "Long-classified materials have fueled a great deal of speculation," adding, "This release shows the government's commitment to providing an unprecedented level of transparency on UAP."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com