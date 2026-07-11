'Lee Jang-won’s Wife' Bae Da-hae Shares Update on IVF Treatment: "It’s So Hard Because My Body Feels So Heavy"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Singer and musical actress Bae Da-hae opened up about how she has been feeling while undergoing IVF treatment.

On the 9th, a video titled "Laughing and crying over a cat that crossed the rainbow bridge, total chaos" was uploaded to the YouTube channel of KB Insurance Co., Ltd.

In the video, Bae Da-hae happily reunited with MC Lee Seok-hoon, a close friend since her debut. Bae praised him, saying, "Your voice has really improved. I listened to you sing for a long time, and your voice is really, really good now." Lee Seok-hoon laughed and replied, "I’m working on it."

The two, who have stayed in touch for 16 years, said they rarely met after getting married. Lee Seok-hoon said, "I saw her just once after I got married," and added, "We had drifted far apart because of each other’s marriages." He then asked about her recent life, saying, "You’re still the same even after all this time."

In response, Bae Da-hae said, "It’s so hard. My body feels heavy because of the IVF treatment," and shared how she has been feeling physically. She added, "Marriage has been good. I’m now in my fifth year of marriage. Soon it will be six years."

Meanwhile, Bae Da-hae married Peppertones member Lee Jang-won in 2021. She previously revealed that her first IVF attempt failed because of a chromosomal abnormality, and said she had gained 7 kilograms during the process.