"Dermatologist" Gwang-su from Season 27 says, "I’m getting married today" ... reveals his beautiful bride-to-be

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Gwang-su, a cast member from ENA and SBS Plus’s "I’m Solo" Season 27, will join the ranks of married men today (the 11th).

On the 10th, Gwang-su announced his wedding himself on social media, saying, "I’m getting married tomorrow. I met someone precious, and we promised to spend our lives together."

He then shared his thoughts ahead of the wedding, saying, "I sincerely thank everyone who has supported and congratulated us. We will cherish and love each other and live happily. See you tomorrow."

In the photos released with the announcement, Gwang-su, dressed in a tuxedo, stands side by side with his bride-to-be, who is wearing a pure white wedding dress, both smiling brightly. Their handsome-and-beautiful visuals drew attention.

Meanwhile, Gwang-su appeared on ENA and SBS Plus’s "I’m Solo" Season 27. He is a general practitioner at a skin care clinic and drew attention for his resemblance to actor Lee Soo-hyuk.

Kim Sohee, Sportschosun, yaqqol@sportschosun.com