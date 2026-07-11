Pungja Shows a Slimmer Look After Losing 33 kg: "I Lost It Over Two Years of Dieting" (Radio Star)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Broadcaster Pungja has revealed her latest update after successfully losing 33 kg.

The MBC "Radio Star" episode airing on the 15th will feature Kim Sung-ryung, U-Know Yunho, Heo Kyung-hwan, and Pungja in a special titled "Da~ Ssib-eo-pusseoyo~ Big Eaters."

In a preview video released on the 11th, Kim Sung-ryung appeared as a "beauty big eater" and even perfectly delivered Heo Kyung-hwan's catchphrase "Unbalanced," showing off an unexpected charm.

Pungja then appeared in a noticeably slimmer look after two years, surprising everyone. She said, "I recently went on a diet. I lost 33 kg," drawing admiration.

She also joked, "I'm so upset. How much more do I have to lose before I stop getting cast in a 'big eaters' special?" sending the studio into laughter.

"Passion big eater" U-Know Yunho kept the mood lively with his unchanged enthusiasm. He recreated his own catchphrase, saying, "The third lesson of passion is not to skip out," drawing big laughs.

Finally, "catchphrase big eater" Heo Kyung-hwan tried to win laughs by showcasing a relay of his signature lines, but he ended up being overshadowed by U-Know Yunho's overflowing energy, bringing more laughter. Heo said, "It got stolen again," expressing his frustration, while also raising expectations by promising to reveal a new catchphrase that will shake up the second half of the year, as well as his marriage plans.

Meanwhile, MBC's "Radio Star" is a flagship talk show known for drawing out guests' candid stories with sharp, unpredictable humor, and it airs every Wednesday at 10:30 p.m.