Gong Hyun-joo Takes Late-Night Flight With Twins Alone, Bows Her Head for a Reason: "I’m Sorry and Grateful"

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actress and florist Gong Hyun-joo expressed her gratitude to fellow passengers after flying with her twin son and daughter.

On the 10th, Gong shared an anecdote on her personal account about boarding a flight with her children.

She explained the situation at the time, saying, "Before we got on the plane, the children slept soundly for more than an hour, so I was actually more worried."

She added, "We chose a night flight, but because they had already slept enough, they could not fall asleep during the trip, and they were cranky because they were tired," while also saying, "Still, I was proud of how well they held out until the end."

Gong did not forget to thank the passengers who were on the same flight. She said, "The children were fussy, so I must have caused some inconvenience, but I was truly grateful to those who kindly told me that I must be having a hard time traveling alone with two children. I also felt deeply sorry."

In the photos released with the post, Gong is seen taking a mirror selfie in front of her sleeping twins. Wearing a black-and-white dress and sunglasses, she looked comfortable as she headed out on her trip.

Meanwhile, Gong married a man one year her senior who works in finance in 2019, and gave birth to fraternal twins, a boy and a girl, in 2023.

tokkig@sportschosun.com