Baek Ji-young and Jung Suk-won's 10-Year-Old Daughter Delighted with Double-Eyelid Tape and Makeup... Full of Charm, "If She Wants to Be a Model, I’d Let Her"

[Sportschosun | Cho Yoon-sun] Singer Baek Ji-young kept marveling at the transformed look of her daughter Heim.

On the 11th, a video titled "Baek Ji-young and Jung Suk-won's first family trip, spent trying to stop their daughter from wanting to settle down in Vietnam" was released on Baek Ji-young's YouTube channel.

In the video, Baek Ji-young and Jung Suk-won tried on traditional Vietnamese clothing with their daughter Heim. Before putting on the outfits, the three also received Vietnamese-style makeup.

Heim, who is usually very interested in makeup, was allowed to wear double-eyelid tape that day. Baek Ji-young told her, "Do whatever you want today." After seeing her eyes look twice as big, Heim smiled with satisfaction.

Watching Heim stay excited throughout the makeup session, Jung Suk-won said, "When she comes home with her friends, she always does makeup at the vanity."

After completing her full Vietnamese-style transformation, including her hairstyle, Heim said, "I want to go around like this all the time," showing how pleased she was. Baek Ji-young, surprised by her daughter's makeover, exclaimed, "Is that really Jung Heim? Do you like it that much?"

The three then visited an ao dai rental shop, chose outfits in their preferred styles, and took family photos with a Vietnamese royal concept. After the shoot, Heim also had a solo photo session.

Seeing Heim fully immersed and striking poses, Jung Suk-won teased, "She looks like she thinks she's a celebrity." Baek Ji-young was ready to wrap up the shoot, but Heim wanted to keep taking more photos, so the session continued.

The production team joked, "Her expression was like the sky had fallen when Heim asked to take more photos." Jung Suk-won made everyone laugh by saying, "No, I can do anything for my daughter and wife," though he could not hide how tired he was.

Even after moving to another location, Heim's photo shoot continued. Jung Suk-won smiled and said, "She really poses like she's become someone important. She's made her debut." When the production team asked, "What if she says she wants to become a model?" Baek Ji-young showed her doting side, replying, "If she says she wants to, then I'll let her do it."