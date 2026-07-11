Do Kyung-wan, Jang Yoon-jeong's husband, shares his first thoughts after the mother-in-law controversy: "Even when the whole house feels dark, please offer a little encouragement" (Dojang TV)

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee reporter] Do Kyung-wan, a former announcer and broadcaster who is also the husband of singer Jang Yoon-jeong, expressed his affection for his family and his sincerity toward his subscribers.

On the 11th, a video titled "And Family" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Dojang TV.

Through captions, Do Kyung-wan introduced the trip by saying, "We went on a family trip. My cousin's family lives in Poland, so we went there as well," and added, "Among the places we visited, I put together footage from Salzburg, Austria."

He added, "I tried to leave out as much of our own appearance and conversation as possible, hoping viewers could simply feel the scenery that we were eager to take home in our hearts."

The video featured beautiful scenery from across Austria and the family's relaxed travel moments. Do Kyung-wan and Jang Yoon-jeong enjoyed nature and spent happy time together. Jang Yoon-jeong said, "I love nature so much. The air is so good," expressing her satisfaction.

When Do Kyung-wan asked, "Would you live here if you had to?" Jang Yoon-jeong replied, "I would definitely love it." He then jokingly asked, "1, live alone; 2, live with your husband," and Jang Yoon-jeong answered without hesitation, "1," drawing laughter.

Do Kyung-wan asked the same question to the children as well. Their son Do Yeon-woo chose 1, while their daughter Ha-young chose 2, giving different answers.

The family later toured Salzburg together and built precious memories.

At the end of the video, Do Kyung-wan reflected, "Our family really loves traveling. Every trip leaves memories that are precious to us," adding, "Travel memories leave behind something like a nickname. This trip will likely be remembered as a 'well' for our family, who had been deeply thirsty for a long time."

He continued, "Thanks to the love you give us, our family lives in overflowing happiness and laughter. But sometimes, for reasons we can't explain, there are moments when the whole house feels dark."

He added in empathy, "It can't be just our family. I think all of you living in the Republic of Korea today probably feel something similar."

Do Kyung-wan also recalled his past experience as a radio DJ. He said, "I once served briefly as a radio DJ, and back then I felt a strange but exciting charm that was different from television. I thought about it for a long time. 'What is this fun and attraction?'" He continued, "I found the answer: the warm and immediate communication with listeners, directed entirely toward me, makes me happy and comforts me."

He went on to say, "Our family still has this channel. You are the oil and salt of our family, and everything that brings us happiness and comfort," expressing gratitude to subscribers.

Finally, he said, "We will also do our best to smile and repay you with good energy," adding, "If we look a little tired from far away, please cheer us on with a little encouragement. As an inadequate head of the family, I hope I can count on that."

Meanwhile, Jang Yoon-jeong recently stated in connection with allegations that her mother had carried out a fraud scheme worth hundreds of millions of won by impersonating her name, saying that they had cut off contact for more than 10 years.

Kim Sohee, reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com