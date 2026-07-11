Former Volleyball Player Kim Yo-han Breaks Up with Lee Joo-yeon: "We Couldn’t Bridge Our Differences, So We Ended Things" (Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Kim Yo-han of "Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2" revealed that he had broken up with Lee Joo-yeon.

On the Friday, the 10th episode of Channel A's "Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2" (CP Bae Han-soo / PD Lim Jeong-gyu), Kim Seong-su and Park So-yoon went on a fortune-reading date to check a rumor that they were not a good match. Kim Yo-han also drew strong attention from viewers as he unveiled his newly moved-in home for the first time and invited his parents over for the first time in seven years of living on his own.

That day, Kim Seong-su told Park So-yoon, "My mother saw a video on YouTube saying that we are not compatible, and it upset her," and suggested a fortune-reading date. The two visited a fortune expert to verify the rumor for themselves and looked into their own fortunes and marriage prospects. The expert bluntly told Kim Seong-su, "You seem like a carefree 'layabout' type, so it would not have been easy for you to get married," before adding, "Now is the age when you should settle down and build a family," signaling that marriage luck had arrived. About their compatibility, the expert said, "There are some personality differences," but added, "Looking at the flow between you two, marriage luck is coming this year and next year. Next year also brings luck for traveling far away, which could mean a honeymoon." Kim Seong-su let out a sigh of relief and asked seriously, "Will I have a child in my life too?" The expert replied, "Kim Seong-su's fate is weak when it comes to children, but Park So-yoon has child luck. If you marry next year, there will be signs of childbirth in 2028," making both of them smile broadly.

After the satisfying reading, Kim Seong-su went to meet comedian Song I-ji, the regular tarot reader on "Groom's Class." Saying it was his first time trying tarot, Kim Seong-su was asked to pose a specific question before drawing a card. He came up with a fresh question: "How far can I go for the person I love?" Soon after, he drew a card, and everyone was shocked when the "King of Dictatorship" card appeared. Song I-ji explained, "The card Park So-yoon drew means she could give her life for love, but the 'king' card Kim Seong-su drew means he is the person who values himself most." As Kim Seong-su looked flustered, Song I-ji continued analyzing his reading and bluntly said, "He seems to have many wounds from past love. For now, he needs to live alone." Fortunately, she gave him hope by saying, "Park So-yoon is the only 'golden lifeline' who can help Kim Seong-su get married!" Park So-yoon then asked, "Can we really get married?" Her card draw was even more surprising, as she picked the "marriage card" and the "fanfare card." Song I-ji concluded, "Whether Kim Seong-su gets married depends on him. He should stay alert and make an effort," drawing laughter.

Next, Kim Yo-han's new home, where he has lived for six months since moving in, was revealed. "Yo-han House" drew attention for its clean interior and neatly organized belongings. In particular, Kim Yo-han used his tall frame to clean all the way up to the ceiling with ease, leaving everyone speechless. He then followed Kim Moo-yul's push-up challenge and worked out, proving he still has elite-level athletic skills. Then guests arrived, and they turned out to be Kim Yo-han's parents. Kim Yo-han welcomed them warmly, saying, "I've lived on my own for about seven years, but this is the first time my parents have come to my house." His parents brought a large amount of his favorite side dishes, put them in the refrigerator, and then searched the house from top to bottom under the pretense of checking his belongings, looking for any trace of a woman and causing laughter.

Kim Yo-han personally cooked tteokguk for his parents. During the meal, his parents casually asked, "These days, people around us are watching 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2' and are very curious. Are you getting along well with Joo-yeon?" After a brief pause, Kim Yo-han confessed, "Actually, there were differences in our values, so we decided to end the relationship." He also shared his disappointment in the studio, saying, "There was some awkwardness during our camping date in Ganghwa Island, and after that we met separately and talked a lot, but our differences were not something we could bridge."

At the sudden breakup news, his parents said they felt "hurt and disappointed" and offered affectionate but sharp criticism, saying, "Maybe there was something wrong with our Yo-han? It seems like there is still a lot to fix." Kim Yo-han lowered his head and said, "My father proposed right after meeting my mother on a blind date, but I think I lack that kind of decisiveness." His mother advised, "For two strangers to meet and become destiny, there has to be self-sacrifice and devotion." She went on to stress, "Marriage is not something you can choose to do or not do. It is absolutely something you must do." His father also encouraged him, saying, "Try again and do better!" Under his parents' marriage pressure, Kim Yo-han complained that it felt like "his ears were bleeding" and that he had "just heard ten years' worth of nagging," saying he felt completely drained. Lee Seung-cheol, the "principal," laughed and declared, "From now on, I will teach in a Spartan way!" Tak Jae-hoon, the "discipline teacher," also cheered Kim Yo-han on, saying it would become a chance for a fresh start.

Channel A's "Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2," a real-life dating growth story of male stars gathered to learn true love, airs every Friday at 9 p.m.