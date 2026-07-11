Lee So-ra Reveals She Lived in Seclusion for Six Years and Overate: "I Played Games and Ate Late-Night Snacks, Weighed Over 100 Kg, and My Blood Pressure Hit 190 Before I Came to My Senses" (You Quiz on the Block)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Lee So-ra has revealed why she had no choice but to stop her activities because of worsening health.

On the 11th, tvN released a preview video for "You Quiz on the Block" titled, "Blood pressure at 190 with a weight of 100 kg? Why Lee So-ra came out after six years." The episode featuring Lee So-ra will air at 8:45 p.m. that day.

In the video, Lee So-ra, who has returned with a new song for the first time in about seven years, candidly talks about what she has been up to during her hiatus, her health issues, and what led her to resume her career.

That day, Yoo Jae-suk asked, "What made Lee So-ra, who had stayed at home, decide to come outside?"

Lee So-ra replied, "I was in so much pain. I weighed between 90 and 100 kg," adding, "I have now lost 20 to 30 kg."

She recalled the period, saying, "My blood pressure was so high that I could not breathe, sleep, or even stand up properly. People may only guess because they did not see it, but it was truly terrible."

She went on to say, "When I went to the hospital, they told me my blood pressure was over 190. That was when I came to my senses. Whatever happened to my throat, I still had to live." Lee So-ra took a break from activities for about seven years after injuring her vocal cords.

She also said her daily habits changed dramatically. "I used to eat a lot of late-night snacks. That time of night is when food tastes best. I like the game World of Warcraft, and when I played it while eating, I just kept going. That played a big part in my weight gain," she said. "I do not do that anymore. At first, it was extremely hard to stop."

Meanwhile, since her debut in 1993, Lee So-ra has released numerous hit songs, including "I'm Happy," "Proposal," "Please," and "The Wind Blows," establishing herself as one of South Korea's leading female vocalists.

However, after releasing "Request Song" in 2019, she temporarily halted her activities due to a vocal cord injury. After a long hiatus, she recently returned to fans with her new song "I’ll Forget Your Face," marking her comeback after about seven years.