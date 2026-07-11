Ahn Young-mi Enjoys a Lavish Postpartum Meal at a Recovery Center... "This Luxury Ends in Three Days"

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Comedian Ahn Young-mi shared an update from her postpartum recovery center.

On the 10th, Ahn Young-mi posted a photo on her personal account along with the caption, "This luxury ends in three days."

The photo showed a generous meal served at the postpartum recovery center.

The menu, which included lobster, soybean paste soup, and a variety of seasoned vegetables, drew attention for its nutritional balance.

Meanwhile, Ahn Young-mi, born in 1983, married a non-celebrity in 2020 and recently gave birth to her second child.

tokkig@sportschosun.com